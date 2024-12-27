StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AZPN

Aspen Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $250.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $171.25 and a 52 week high of $254.44.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 77.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 313.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 364.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.