StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF (NASDAQ:NEWZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF (NASDAQ:NEWZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the November 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF stock. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF (NASDAQ:NEWZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 146,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,000. Grove Bank & Trust owned about 26.60% of StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF alerts:

StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NEWZ traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.80. 59,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,827. StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $30.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average of $27.71.

About StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF

The StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF (NEWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund pursues long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a narrow portfolio of US companies across various market capitalizations. The fund selects securities by blending Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.