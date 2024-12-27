Suncor Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 28,315 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,998% compared to the average daily volume of 914 put options.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU opened at $35.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.49. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4089 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 36.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,134,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $956,850,000 after buying an additional 1,209,073 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Suncor Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,048,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $878,131,000 after acquiring an additional 366,432 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,546,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $684,726,000 after purchasing an additional 333,440 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,942,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $516,728,000 after purchasing an additional 180,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,695,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

