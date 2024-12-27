Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in December

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Symrise Stock Performance

Shares of Symrise stock remained flat at $26.58 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 112,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,384. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Symrise has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $34.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SYIEY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Symrise to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded Symrise to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

