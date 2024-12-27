Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.97 and last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 47879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.56.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.