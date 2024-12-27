Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Update

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the November 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Templeton Dragon Fund Stock Performance

NYSE TDF traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $8.64. 128,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,274. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $10.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Dragon Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $10,922,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 855.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 219,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 196,913 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,422,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,552,000 after acquiring an additional 132,137 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,185,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 127,682 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 141,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 76,137 shares during the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Templeton Dragon Fund

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

