Tharisa (LON:THS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 68.23 ($0.86) and traded as low as GBX 64 ($0.80). Tharisa shares last traded at GBX 64 ($0.80), with a volume of 1,555 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a report on Thursday, November 28th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on THS
Tharisa Price Performance
Tharisa Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $0.02. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 952.38%.
Tharisa Company Profile
Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.
See Also
