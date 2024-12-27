Tharisa (LON:THS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 68.23 ($0.86) and traded as low as GBX 64 ($0.80). Tharisa shares last traded at GBX 64 ($0.80), with a volume of 1,555 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Get Tharisa alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on THS

Tharisa Price Performance

Tharisa Increases Dividend

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 68.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.84, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £194.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.33 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $0.02. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 952.38%.

Tharisa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.