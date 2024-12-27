Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the November 30th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tharisa Stock Performance
Tharisa stock remained flat at $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. Tharisa has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85.
Tharisa Company Profile
