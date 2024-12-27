Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the November 30th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tharisa Stock Performance

Tharisa stock remained flat at $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. Tharisa has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85.

Tharisa Company Profile

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

