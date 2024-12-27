The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the November 30th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.4 days.

BKGFF remained flat at $48.25 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 896. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.05. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of $48.24 and a 52-week high of $66.74.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

