The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Up 2% – Time to Buy?

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.61. Approximately 401,070 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,199,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAIN. DA Davidson cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $588.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $394.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,698,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,380,000 after buying an additional 62,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,464,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,902,000 after acquiring an additional 15,494 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 171.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,634,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,542 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after purchasing an additional 142,097 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 54.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,224,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 434,070 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

