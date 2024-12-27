The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRCGet Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 240.78 ($3.02) and traded as low as GBX 232 ($2.91). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 232 ($2.91), with a volume of 300,853 shares trading hands.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,325.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 235.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 240.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.58.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 8,000.00%.

About The Mercantile Investment Trust

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

