The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Short Interest Down 79.4% in December

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,900 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the November 30th total of 1,062,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Siam Cement Public Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SCVPF remained flat at $5.00 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. Siam Cement Public has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $7.18.

Get Siam Cement Public alerts:

Siam Cement Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the cement and building materials, chemicals, and packaging businesses in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Cement-Building Materials Business, Chemicals Business, Packaging Business, and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Siam Cement Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siam Cement Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.