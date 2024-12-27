The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Short Interest Down 79.4% in December

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,900 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the November 30th total of 1,062,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Siam Cement Public Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SCVPF remained flat at $5.00 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. Siam Cement Public has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $7.18.
Siam Cement Public Company Profile
