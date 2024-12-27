Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOIGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,800 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the November 30th total of 439,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,279,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Therapeutic Solutions International Stock Down 33.3 %

TSOI traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.00. 172,867,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,964,342. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

About Therapeutic Solutions International

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases in the United States. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to cancers, schizophrenia, suicidal ideation, and traumatic brain injury, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products consist of QuadraMune, a patented synergistic blend of pterostilbene, sulforaphane, epigallocatechingallate, and thymoquionone to increase natural killer cell activity and healthy cytokine production.

