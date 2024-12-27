THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Up 90.4% in December

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, an increase of 90.4% from the November 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of THKLY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.64. 11,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.90. THK has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.44.

THK Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechanical components worldwide. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings/ double row angular contact ring, electric actuators, linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, LM strokes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides and tables, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

