thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Down 96.0% in December

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the November 30th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised thyssenkrupp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TKAMY

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAMY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.99.

(Get Free Report)

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.