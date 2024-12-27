thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Down 96.0% in December

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the November 30th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup raised thyssenkrupp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TKAMY
thyssenkrupp Stock Performance
thyssenkrupp Company Profile
thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than thyssenkrupp
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.