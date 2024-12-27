Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Trading Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 201,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,001,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TWM. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.64.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Trading Down 7.7 %

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67.

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.