Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Triumph Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFINP opened at $23.44 on Friday. Triumph Financial has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.87.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Triumph Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4453 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.