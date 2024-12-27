Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Shares Up 35.3% – Here’s Why

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 35.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 178,150 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 599% from the average daily volume of 25,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.19.
Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.
