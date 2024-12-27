Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.02 and last traded at $60.60. Approximately 3,973,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 19,188,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.56.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.51.

The firm has a market cap of $127.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $2,087,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Aviso Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $2,302,000. Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,041,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,752,471 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $432,356,000 after purchasing an additional 512,591 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

