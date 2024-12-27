UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $254.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.99. UFP Technologies has a one year low of $152.43 and a one year high of $366.41.

In other news, VP Jason Holt sold 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.69, for a total transaction of $50,032.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,219.49. This trade represents a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 12,533 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.46, for a total value of $4,342,183.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,473.24. This represents a 28.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,326 shares of company stock worth $4,620,154. Company insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,953,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,798,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the second quarter worth $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

