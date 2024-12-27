UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
UFP Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $254.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.99. UFP Technologies has a one year low of $152.43 and a one year high of $366.41.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Jason Holt sold 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.69, for a total transaction of $50,032.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,219.49. This trade represents a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 12,533 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.46, for a total value of $4,342,183.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,473.24. This represents a 28.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,326 shares of company stock worth $4,620,154. Company insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Technologies
UFP Technologies Company Profile
UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UFP Technologies
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.