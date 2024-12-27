United States Oil Fund (USO) Issues Monthly Account Statement for November

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) recently filed its monthly account statement covering the period ending November 30, 2024. This documentation, required under Rule 4.22 of the Commodity Exchange Act, comprises a Statement of Income (Loss) and a Statement of Changes in Net Asset Value.

Get alerts:

The report details various financial aspects of the fund for the specified month. Among the highlights in the Statement of Income (Loss) were realized trading gains and losses on commodity futures, gains and losses on swap contracts, dividend income, and interest income. Notably, the fund reported a total loss of $10,652,278 for the given period, with expenses including general partner management fees, professional fees, brokerage commissions, directors’ fees, and insurance, among others.

The Statement of Changes in Net Asset Value outlined the fund’s net asset value at the beginning and end of the month, additions and withdrawals of shares, net income or loss, and the resultant net asset value per share, concluding at $70.98 per share for a total of 16,923,603 shares. The Net Asset Value at the end of November stood at $1,201,164,722.

The documents relating to these financials have been made available for further review on the company’s website. It’s important to note that this information is being disclosed to meet regulatory compliance and shall not be considered as a “filed” document under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor be included by reference in any other filings under the Securities Act of 1933 unless specifically mentioned.

For more detailed information and analysis, interested parties are encouraged to refer to the full filing on the United States Oil Fund, LP website at www.uscfinvestments.com.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read United States Oil Fund’s 8K filing here.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Further Reading