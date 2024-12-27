UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Update

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UOL Group Trading Up 4.0 %

UOL Group stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 14,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,419. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18. UOL Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.

About UOL Group

UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Japan, the United States, Canada, Kenya, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments.

