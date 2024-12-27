UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Update

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
UOL Group Trading Up 4.0 %
UOL Group stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 14,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,419. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18. UOL Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.
About UOL Group
