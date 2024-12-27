Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Down 3.5% – What’s Next?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $113.70 and last traded at $114.67. Approximately 1,433,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 8,007,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on VRT shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.09.

Vertiv Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,549.57. The trade was a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $2,108,370.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,526.50. The trade was a 81.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682 over the last three months. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 430.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,471,000 after buying an additional 134,349 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 843,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,876,000 after purchasing an additional 202,576 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth $8,798,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $584,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

