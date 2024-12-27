VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the November 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF stock opened at $85.58 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $70.69 and a 52 week high of $93.41. The company has a market capitalization of $282.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.51.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.2723 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

