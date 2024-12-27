Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Short Interest Up 571.5% in December

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,300 shares, an increase of 571.5% from the November 30th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 830,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 26.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vision Marine Technologies stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Free Report) by 9,219.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.52% of Vision Marine Technologies worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMAR opened at $1.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Vision Marine Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $156.60.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers e-motion electric powertrain technology; e-motion electric outboard powertrain system; electric boats; maintenance, repair, and customer support services; as well as manufactures customized boats.

