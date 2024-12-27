Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells $1,215,375.00 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 566,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,485,124.40. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Walmart Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,363,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,042,813. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $96.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $736.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Walmart from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walmart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. DZ Bank cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

