West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.18 and traded as high as $22.28. West Bancorporation shares last traded at $22.01, with a volume of 9,268 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of West Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

West Bancorporation Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $372.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.97.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 78.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas R. Gulling sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,539.49. This represents a 4.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of West Bancorporation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTBA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in West Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 15,615 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 267.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 18,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 27.3% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 32,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

