WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 296.1% from the November 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 125,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 340.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 44,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter worth $583,000.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of HYZD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,909. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $22.63.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

