Woodbois (LON:WBI) Stock Price Down 7.5% – Time to Sell?

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). 47,759,336 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 40,377,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

Woodbois Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £7.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.36.

Woodbois Company Profile

Woodbois Limited is an active leader in forestry management which produces and trades in sustainable African hardwood products while seeking positive impact on people and the planet.

Woodbois’ forestry division has production facilities in Gabon and Mozambique, managing a total of c470,000 hectares of natural forest concessions.

