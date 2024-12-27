Woodbois (LON:WBI) Stock Price Down 7.5% – Time to Sell?

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). 47,759,336 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 40,377,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).
The stock has a market cap of £7.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.36.
Woodbois’ forestry division has production facilities in Gabon and Mozambique, managing a total of c470,000 hectares of natural forest concessions.
