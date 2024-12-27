XTI Aerospace Reports Voting Results from 2024 Annual Meeting

On December 27, 2024, XTI Aerospace, Inc. held its annual meeting of stockholders to vote on several proposals, as disclosed in a recent SEC filing. The company revealed that each proposal presented received significant attention and participation from shareholders.

In the meeting, the stockholders were presented with six proposals for consideration and voting. The first proposal, which involved the Election of Directors, resulted in Soumya Das and Scott Pomeroy being elected to serve as Class I directors until the 2027 annual meeting of stockholders or until their successors are elected and qualified.

The second proposal, which focused on the Ratification of the appointment of Marcum LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, was approved based on the estimated preliminary vote.

However, the third proposal, which sought Approval of an amendment to the Company’s Restated Articles of Incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of Common Stock, was not approved based on the estimated preliminary vote.

The fourth proposal, which involved Approval of an amendment to the Articles of Incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of the Company’s outstanding Common Stock, was approved based on the estimated preliminary vote.

Proposal five, seeking Approval of potential issuances of shares of Common Stock pursuant to non-public transactions, received approval based on the estimated preliminary vote.

Lastly, the sixth proposal, Authorization to adjourn the Annual Meeting, was approved based on the estimated preliminary vote.

While these results are preliminary and subject to change, the company intends to file an amendment to the Current Report on Form 8-K to disclose the final voting results after receiving the Inspector of Election’s final certified report. For further details on the voting percentages and specifics, investors are encouraged to refer to the company’s definitive proxy statement for the Annual Meeting.

