Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Trading Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.02 and last traded at $46.06. Approximately 2,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 16,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.14.

Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day moving average is $46.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF stock. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new stake in Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000. Citizens & Northern Corp owned approximately 0.61% of Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high yield bonds with a low yield to worst. HYDW was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

