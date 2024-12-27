Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Insider Craig Saldanha Sells 1,000 Shares

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $37,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,973,368.42. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Craig Saldanha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $38,050.00.

NYSE:YELP traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.83. 648,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.56 and a 52 week high of $47.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 1,089.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,371 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 172,531 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Yelp by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 279,180 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after buying an additional 148,917 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 347.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,363 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after buying an additional 124,561 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Yelp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,695,536 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $99,600,000 after acquiring an additional 111,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Yelp by 136.5% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 181,622 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 104,839 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Yelp from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Yelp to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

