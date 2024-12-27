YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.46.

Several research analysts have recently commented on YETI shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get YETI alerts:

View Our Latest Report on YETI

YETI Stock Up 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of YETI

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $39.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.61. YETI has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 265.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in YETI by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

About YETI

(Get Free Report

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.