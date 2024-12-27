Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of PNC Q3 Earnings

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.68. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $13.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PNC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.81.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $194.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $139.69 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.44. The stock has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total transaction of $225,236.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,468,842.85. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $159,877.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,299.80. This represents a 48.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,030 shares of company stock worth $5,901,213. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

