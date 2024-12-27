ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Short Interest Update

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the November 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ZOZO Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SRTTY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.32. 748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,054. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12. ZOZO has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $7.72.

About ZOZO

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates ZOZOTOWN a fashion online shopping website; WEAR, a fashion app; Multi-Size platform, a new way of shopping for clothes where users select their height and weight to purchase their ideal size; ZOZOUSED, a website for secondhand/vintage apparel; ZOZOFIT, a body management service; ZOZOGLASS, a skin tone capturing device that solves customers' challenge of cosmetic product color selection; ZOZOMAT, a 3D foot measuring tool; ZOZOSUIT, a 3D measurement bodysuit; and PayPay mall.

