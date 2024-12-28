Abacus FCF Real Assets Leaders ETF to Issue Dividend of $1.88 (BATS:ABLD)

Abacus FCF Real Assets Leaders ETF (BATS:ABLD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 1.8844 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Abacus FCF Real Assets Leaders ETF Stock Performance

ABLD traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $29.84. 3,496 shares of the company were exchanged.

