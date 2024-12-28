Abacus Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:ABHY) Announces Dividend of $2.11

Abacus Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:ABHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 2.1129 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Abacus Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Abacus Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,877 shares.

