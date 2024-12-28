Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,470.12 ($18.50) and traded as high as GBX 1,478 ($18.60). Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,478 ($18.60), with a volume of 41,419 shares.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,468.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,532.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86.

Insider Activity at Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust

In other news, insider Martin Warner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,578 ($19.86) per share, for a total transaction of £78,900 ($99,282.75). 10.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

