Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.73 and traded as low as $12.20. Adecco Group shares last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 228,578 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AHEXY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Adecco Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Adecco Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Adecco Group

Adecco Group Stock Down 1.3 %

About Adecco Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average is $15.69.

(Get Free Report)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.