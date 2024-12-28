Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.22 and traded as low as $206.72. Aena S.M.E. shares last traded at $207.77, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.

Aena S.M.E. Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.90.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

