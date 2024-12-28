Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 92.1% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Akzo Nobel Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 4.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Cuts Dividend

About Akzo Nobel

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.1583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.78%.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

