Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 92.1% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Akzo Nobel Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.26.
Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 4.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Akzo Nobel Cuts Dividend
About Akzo Nobel
Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Akzo Nobel
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- Trading Halts Explained
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.