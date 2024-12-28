Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) Trading 1.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.52 and last traded at $54.50. Approximately 2,110 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 547% from the average daily volume of 326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.85.

Alaska Power & Telephone Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $64.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.81.

Alaska Power & Telephone Company Profile

Alaska Power & Telephone Company provides energy, telecommunications, and broadband services to the residents, businesses, and communities of rural Alaska. The company operates through Energy and Telecom divisions. It generates energy using hydro and fossil-fuels. In addition, the company provides voice, as well as broadband services.

