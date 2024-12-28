Algorand (ALGO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $156.45 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000359 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $2.84 billion and $156.45 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00039752 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000305 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00005527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00011151 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,335,069,229 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

