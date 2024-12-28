Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in December

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Amada Stock Performance
AMDLY stock remained flat at $38.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 317. Amada has a 52-week low of $36.63 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.61. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.25.
Amada Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amada
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.