Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Short Interest Update

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the November 30th total of 4,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AMRX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.12. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97.

In other news, SVP Jason B. Daly sold 43,657 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $375,886.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,665 shares in the company, valued at $117,655.65. The trade was a 76.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 89,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $37,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.