Amplify Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Target High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TLTP) Announces $0.24 Dividend

Amplify Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Target High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TLTP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2387 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Amplify Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Target High Income ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

TLTP traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.73. The stock had a trading volume of 970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.79. Amplify Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Target High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.40.

