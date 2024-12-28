Analysts Set ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Target Price at $76.60

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAN shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $87.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Insider Activity at ManpowerGroup

Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis purchased 8,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,396.92. This represents a 12.77 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 34.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 11.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE MAN opened at $57.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $80.25.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 11.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $1.545 dividend. This represents a $6.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 389.87%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

