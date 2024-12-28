Analyzing AON (NYSE:AON) and TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG)

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) and AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for TWFG and AON, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TWFG 0 3 6 0 2.67 AON 1 11 4 0 2.19

TWFG presently has a consensus price target of $31.14, suggesting a potential upside of 7.69%. AON has a consensus price target of $362.06, suggesting a potential upside of 0.47%. Given TWFG’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TWFG is more favorable than AON.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TWFG $185.45 million 2.31 $26.10 million N/A N/A AON $14.93 billion 5.22 $2.56 billion $11.85 30.41

This table compares TWFG and AON”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AON has higher revenue and earnings than TWFG.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.1% of AON shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of AON shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TWFG and AON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TWFG N/A N/A N/A AON 16.32% 107.43% 7.12%

Summary

AON beats TWFG on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TWFG

TWFG, Inc. operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas. TWFG, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bunch Family Holdings, LLC.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities, capital raising, strategic advice, restructuring, and mergers and acquisitions services; and corporate finance advisory services. In addition, it offers strategic design consulting services on their retirement programs, actuarial services, and risk management services; and advice services on developing and maintaining investment programs across various plan types, including defined benefit plans, defined contribution plans, endowments, and foundations for public and private companies, and other institutions. Aon plc was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

