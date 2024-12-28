ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,186,100 shares, a decline of 66.9% from the November 30th total of 3,582,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,953.7 days.
ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ANPDF remained flat at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. ANTA Sports Products has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $13.97.
ANTA Sports Products Company Profile
