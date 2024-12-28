ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,186,100 shares, a decline of 66.9% from the November 30th total of 3,582,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,953.7 days.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ANPDF remained flat at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. ANTA Sports Products has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $13.97.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

