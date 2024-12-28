AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 459,500 shares, a growth of 122.3% from the November 30th total of 206,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppTech Payments

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AppTech Payments stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 52,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of AppTech Payments as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Get AppTech Payments alerts:

AppTech Payments Stock Down 14.8 %

NASDAQ:APCX opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. AppTech Payments has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.15.

AppTech Payments Company Profile

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppTech Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppTech Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.